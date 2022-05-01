Click to share this via email

Jamie Dornan is saddling up for his milestone birthday.

On Sunday, May 1, the “50 Shades of Grey” star took to Instagram to celebrate his 40th trip around the sun.

Dornan can be seen taking on a mechanical bull in the hilarious clip, which he captioned, “This is 40”.

The activity was part of what looked like to be a cowboy-themed birthday party.

The actor managed to hold on for a just a few seconds before being flipped off, as his friends cheered on in the background.

Tan France and Helena Christensen were among the stars who wished Dornan a happy birthday in comments beneath the video.