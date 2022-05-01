Click to share this via email

Wynonna and Ashley Judd paid respect to their late mom, Naomi Judd, during Sunday’s Country Music Hall of Fame ceremony.

The event took place just one day after the death of the country music icon, who was due to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Wynonna.

“I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today,” Ashley said of her mother, who passed away at age 76.

Wynonna received her medallion and unveiled The Judds’ plaque. “Though my heart is broken I will continue to sing,” she told the audience.

On Saturday, the CHMF announced that the ceremony would continue, but without a red carpet.

The Judds are known for hit tracks such as “Love Can Build a Bridge” and “Why Not Me”

In a statement, Wynonna and Ashley wrote that their mother died of the “disease of mental illness”.