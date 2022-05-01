Liev Schreiber is using his platform to highlight the war in Ukraine.

The actor, who is currently in the city of Lviv, took to Instagram on Sunday to talk about his experiences meeting people inside a bomb shelter.

“I met Mark in a bomb shelter in Lviv,” he wrote. “His sister has already moved to Sioux Falls South Dakota. Mark is back in Ukraine with his American wife (El Paso) trying to get the rest of his family to safety as well.”

Schreiber is a co-founder of Blue Check Ukraine, which ”provides high-quality vetting of prospective Ukrainian-based and Ukrainian-diaspora supported organizations currently operating in Ukraine, for donors to consider supporting.”