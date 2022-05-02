Drew Barrymore has apologized after facing backlash for “making light” of the ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” recently said of the legal battle during a chat with Anthony Anderson: “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer dip of insanity.”

She then added, “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public.

“I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information.”

READ MORE: Johnny Depp V. Amber Heard Trial: Bodyguard Calls Alleged Defecation In Bed A ‘Practical Joke Gone Wrong’

Barrymore has since apologized on Instagram, sharing in a clip: “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself.

“I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it, and I thank everyone for helping me grow along the way and teaching me. Thank you.”

READ MORE: Officers Say No Injuries Seen On Amber Heard After Fight With Johnny Depp

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million following a December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post in which she seemingly accused him of domestic abuse, despite not naming him. She has now countersued the actor for $100 million.

The trial is expected to take six weeks. Depp continues to deny he abused Heard.