Nicolina Bozzo showed off her villainous side on Sunday’s “American Idol”.

The 18-year-old Torontonian tackled “Poor Unfortunate Souls” from “The Little Mermaid” during Disney Night, with Katy Perry, who donned an Ariel costume, looking in shock throughout the performance.

Bozzo looked the part, wearing a dazzling purple gown to channel Ursula.

Nicolina Bozzo on “American Idol”. Credit: ABC/Raymond Liu

The teen got a standing ovation from judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, while Perry fell onto the floor and hid under the desk after hearing the epic last note.

Perry gushed as her fellow judges asked if she was OK: “That was so good, it was scary!”

Richie added, “This could be the best Disney Night ever. I mean, honestly, that was a performance, that was a presentation. You’ve scared Katy to death.”

Perry went on, “Honestly, I think you stole the show. That is how you do it! The entrance, the fog, the look. That was incredible, that was the best performance of the night so far.”

Bozzo’s efforts were enough to nab her a spot in the Top 7 alongside Jay Copeland, Christian Guardino, Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, and HunterGirl.