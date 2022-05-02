Joey Lawrence just got married.

On Sunday, the “Blossom” star and his fiancée, actress Samantha Cope, tied the knot in an outdoor ceremony in Temecula, California.

READ MORE: Joey Lawrence Is Engaged To ‘A Deadly Deed’ Co-Star Samantha Cope

The wedding was attended by close friends and family, including Lawrence’s brothers Matthew and Andrew, and his daughters Charleston and Liberty.

“It just feels so right,” Lawrence told People. “Life can be challenging at times, but when God gives you the right person, it’s worth it.”

The bride and groom med in 2020 while co-starring in the Lifetime movie “My Husband’s Secret Brother” and quickly fell for each other.

READ MORE: Chris Pine Got Mistaken For Joey Lawrence At An Oscars Party: ‘Not Quite, But Thank You’

Lawrence wore a white and cream suit for the occasion, while Cope looked gorgeous in a white gown by Watters.

“From Day 1, it was such a safe place to be myself,” Cope said of her relationship with Lawrence. “He loves everything about me and celebrates all those weird quirks about me. I was so blessed to be in a position to receive that. Two weeks in, I was like, ‘I will be with you forever.'”

Her new husband added, “When you meet the right person, if you’re lucky enough, it cuts to the chase so quick. I have somebody who is like-minded and has the same love language and we communicate the same way. That’s super important. And I am so thankful.”

Lawrence was previously married to Michelle Vella, and then Chandie Yawn-Nelson.