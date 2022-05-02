Ed Sheeran has teamed up with the Ukrainian band Antytila to release a reworked version of “2step”.

Antytila’s band members have been fighting in their country following the Russian invasion. Back in March, they shared a video to Sheeran asking to play a two-hour benefit show for Ukraine taking place in Birmingham, U.K.

Organizers refused at the time, explaining that the event had to avoid association with the military and instead focus on the humanitarian situation, NME reported.

However, Sheeran has since reached out to the band and created a powerful music video with their help.

Any royalties earned from streams of the YouTube video will be donated to Music Saves UA; a non-profit fundraising project created by Ukrainian Association of Music Events to provide immediate humanitarian help to those immediately in need in Ukraine.

Sheeran said of the music video originally being filmed in Kyiv, according to NME: “I filmed the video for ‘2step’ in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, before the devastating acts of violence started to take place. It was my first time visiting the country and I felt so welcomed during my stay there – everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off.

“Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal,” he added.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Reveals ‘2Step’ Music Video Was Filmed In Ukraine And Vows To Donate Profits

Antytila recently shared a conversation they had with Sheeran ahead of the collab’s release.

Sheeran told the band he was “up for whatever,” urging them to “just please keep safe.”