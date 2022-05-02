Not even Margaret Josephs was prepared for just how wild this season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” would get.

This week, the reality star is on the new “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast and spills all the tea ahead of this week’s reunion episode.

“I would call it a season and a half,” she said of the tumultuous season, which included a blowout fight with co-star Teresa Giudice. “I didn’t know that it was going to be that crazy.”

Asked about the feud, Josephs admitted, “Yes, I could feel the tension, but I couldn’t take it. I was shocked that she was that upset, truthfully. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ It’s like, it’s a simple conversation. It could go in another direction. And that she couldn’t take it another direction was surprising to me.”

She added, “I’m so happy it’s behind me. I mean, I think it definitely aged me. I’ll probably need another facelift.”

Teasing the upcoming reunion, Josephs said that Teresa “said some horrible, horrible, horrible things to me at the reunion.”

She continued, “It’s a rough one, because I’m not that person. I’m very careful to say things that I can come back from. I think she says some things that are very hard to come back from.”

Talking about how the show moves forward with such serious divisions among the cast, Josephs said, “It’s not up to her. It’s not up to me. It’s not up to anybody, but the network,” adding, “I think it’s just being honest, authentic, and showing your real life and showing that you evolved.”