Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Christian Guardino put his own spin on the “Lion King” classic “Circle Of Life” on Sunday’s “American Idol” Disney Night episode.

The singer from Long Island, New York, who was born with the degenerative disease Leber congenital amaurosis, which affects the retina, impressed the judges with his killer vocals.

Luke Bryan gushed, “You nailed it, you sang it perfectly.”

READ MORE: Toronto Teen Nicolina Bozzo Shocks Katy Perry, Shows Off Villainous Side With Incredible ‘Idol’ Disney-Night Performance

Lionel Richie added, “In all of these performances tonight, you were standing totally in your light. You were shining bright. Amazing performance.”

Katy Perry thought it was Guardino’s best yet.

READ MORE: HunterGirl Slows Things Down For An ‘Inspiring’ Cover Of ‘Tangled’ Anthem On ‘American Idol’

She told him, “Before you started this song I was like, ‘This is a whole bit and I hope he doesn’t overdo it.’ It was perfect. A perfect circle, it was I think your best performance yet. You did confidence, friend.”

Guardino did enough to make it through to the Top 7 and will now be battling it out against Nicolina Bozzo, Jay Copeland, Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, Leah Marlene, and HunterGirl.