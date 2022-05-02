Click to share this via email

These NBA refs may want to take a trip to a dream world of magic to get educated.

Over the weekend, referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy went viral after a video caught them trying to figure out who exactly celebrity spectator Jack Harlow was.

Scott Foster and Ed Malloy trying to figure out who Jack Harlow is 😂 pic.twitter.com/6C2ux5g381 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 1, 2022

“Who is Jack Harlow?” Foster asked, as Malloy responded, “I have no idea. Who is he?”

“I don’t know,” Foster said in return. “Go ask him.”

The clip quickly went viral after SportsCenter shared it on social media, prompting the perfect response from Harlow himself:

Clearly these mfs have never seen Narnia https://t.co/JeC3hx7KAr — Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) May 1, 2022

The tweet was a reference to a long-running joke among fans, who regularly compare the curly-haired rapper’s looks to Mr. Tumnus from “Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”.

i will never forget jack harlow in narnia pic.twitter.com/RB1pkukYMc — Karanikolau 🌸 (@LaNattiqueen) May 1, 2022

Harlow, who was there at Sunday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, is no stranger to basketball.

Earlier this year, he was on the court, playing in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.