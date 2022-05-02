These NBA refs may want to take a trip to a dream world of magic to get educated.

Over the weekend, referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy went viral after a video caught them trying to figure out who exactly celebrity spectator Jack Harlow was.

“Who is Jack Harlow?” Foster asked, as Malloy responded, “I have no idea. Who is he?”

“I don’t know,” Foster said in return. “Go ask him.”

The clip quickly went viral after SportsCenter shared it on social media, prompting the perfect response from Harlow himself:

The tweet was a reference to a long-running joke among fans, who regularly compare the curly-haired rapper’s looks to Mr. Tumnus from “Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe”.

Harlow, who was there at Sunday night’s game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, is no stranger to basketball.

Jack Harlow – Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images
Earlier this year, he was on the court, playing in the 2022 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.