Megan Thee Stallion got emotional as she received a key to her hometown city of Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

The rapper, whose real name is Megan Pete, was honoured by Mayor Sylvester Turner as well as some City Council members, with them declaring May 2 “Megan Thee Stallion Day”.

The date is a special one for Megan, whose late mother and grandmother were both born on May 2.

“Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honour her for what she does offstage to lift people’s lives in underserved communities,” Turner said, according to Billboard.

He also mentioned the star’s philanthropic efforts, including the 2021 launch of the Pete and Thomas Foundation in memory of her father Joseph Pete Jr. and mother Holly Thomas.

Turner said, “She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian.”

A tearful Megan said during her speech, “I really can’t believe I got my own key to my own city,” after being presented with a bouquet of flowers, a black cowboy hat, a buckle, and more.

Megan added of her mother and grandmother, “Both of these women helped me grow into the woman that I am today. I don’t know what kind of lady I would be if Granny didn’t raise me to be so kind and so giving. You could walk by these ladies’ house and they givin’ out dollars, candy — whatever they’ve got, they’re givin’ it out the door. And I always felt like I wanted to be just like that. I wanted to be nice like them.”

“They made me feel so beautiful and so loved, and they made everybody they met feel just like that. So I was like, ‘When I grow up, I wanna be just like them.’”