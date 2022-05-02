Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been having fun in the sun.

Over the weekend, the couple were spotted by the coast of Italy’s Lake Como, and they weren’t shy about the PDA.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian – Photo: Backgrid

A source told People that the trip was actually related to the planning for their upcoming wedding.

“Kourtney and Travis had a wonderful trip to Italy. Their first stop in Milan was wedding-related,” the source said. “They are getting married soon.”

The insider said that the couple “also vacationed in Lake Como for two days. They loved it,” and added, “It was just the two of them and it looked like they enjoyed their romantic trip. They were walking around hand in hand and wouldn’t stop kissing. They looked very happy.”

On Instagram, Kardashian shared photos and video from the trip, including pics of her green dress, their meals, and more.