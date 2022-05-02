The first trailer for Olivia Wilde’s mind-bending thriller “Don’t Worry Darling” has dropped online giving viewers their first look at the film’s star-studded cast.

Featuring Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll and Wilde herself, the nostalgia-tinted new movie follows the residents of an idealized “company town” for the families of the men who work at the top-secret Victory Project.

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) live in the community headed by the Victory project’s CEO Frank (Pine) whose 1950s ideals of the family infiltrate every aspect of the tight-knit desert community. While the husbands spend their days working at the office, the wives are left to maintain their homes and live in a life of beauty and luxury — all maintained and supported by the company. But when cracks begin to appear in the facade, Alice beings to question what exactly is going on at the Victory Project and how far she is willing to go to expose the darkness lurking under the idyllic suburban utopia.

Fans first got a glimpse of the movie when a teaser dropped last year, but buzz has been steadily building as the relationship between Wilde and Styles blossomed during filming.

In 2020, ET spoke with Chris Pine who had high praises for Styles in his first lead acting role.

“Harry Styles is an absolute delight,” Pine said. “He’s one of the most professional people I’ve ever met. Couldn’t be kinder, more gracious, I mean, really, I was stunned by this kid. He’s off-the-charts cool.”

“The aesthetic of the movie is beautiful,” he also told ET. “The story is so compelling and so fun and so dark and twisted. Shooting was wonderful. Olivia is very clear about what she wants.”

“Don’t Worry Darling” arrives in theatres on September 23.