Kristin Cavallari sets the record straight about those Tyler Cameron dating rumours while chatting to Brie and Nikki Bella.

The reality TV star recorded a special episode of “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher with the twins to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Cavallari explains how she was pictured kissing Cameron as part of a campaign for her jewelry line Uncommon James.

Kristin Cavallari and Tyler Cameron shooting the Uncommon James Campaign in Joshua Tree. Photo: Mega

She insists, “He’s honestly the nicest human being on the planet. I mean, he is like such a love. I have nothing but good things to say about him. But we’re not dating. Everyone’s like, ‘Tell me everything.’ I’m like ‘I think he’s great but…'”

Cavallari adds, “I mean, that’s why I hired the guy, to get press. It worked. I was like, check that box,” admitting he was “a very good kisser.”

The businesswoman goes on to talk about her divorce from Jay Cutler. The pair were married from 2013-2020 and share kids Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Saylor, 6, together.

Cavallari says of working on herself before dating again, “Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward. I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years, because I’ve essentially been on my own.”

“The first year I dated, I was having fun. I was like, you know, getting back out there and then really for the last year I haven’t dated. I mean, I’ve gone on a couple dates, but like nothing major.

“I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter. Yeah, I just feel like, I don’t know how people jump from relationship to relationship. Like I wanna make sure I’m fully healed before entering something new. I also think just being really comfortable in your own skin and knowing who you are is really important, entering a relationship. So it was important to me to just really get in touch with myself again and figure out who the hell I am now.”

Cavallari says of how she balances a successful career and being an incredible mom: “That’s the number one question I get is how I balance it all and I’ll be honest… I got divorced two years ago and it’s sort of forced this perfect balance on me.

“I have my kids for a week now, and then I don’t have them for a week. So, what I’ve decided to do is when I have them, I’m a mom, like, that’s it. I really don’t even go to the office when I have them, because I’d rather be home prepping dinner and going to the grocery store and like doing all the mom stuff.

“But then when I don’t have them, I’m in L.A., I’m in New York, I’m at the office later. I’ll see my friends, you know, that’s when I can catch up on my personal life too and do all the work I need to do. So, in that sense, I’m lucky, I mean, it’s obviously hard not having my kids for a week.”

She goes on, “You know, every Friday, like everyone’s a mess, we’re all crying. But it has freed up a lot of my time. And it’s allowed me to almost like re-find myself again, because when you have three little kids and mine are all close, they were about a year and a half apart each.

“For a while, I was like, I felt like I blacked out and my whole life was just like kid, kid, kid, kid. And then I got this divorce and I was able to like, take a step back and kind of like re-find who I am again. And so that’s all been nice. So, I’m choosing to focus on all of the positives and there are a lot of positives, even though there are a lot of negatives as well.”