After getting some good jokes in, Trevor Noah got serious.

On Saturday night, the “Daily Show” host delivered the big roast at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, attended by U.S. President Joe Biden.

But in the closing moments of the speech, Noah put the quips aside and paid tribute to the press gathered for the annual event.

.@Trevornoah: "I stood here tonight and I made fun of the President of the United State and I'm going to be fine."#WHCD #WHCD2022 #nerdprom pic.twitter.com/aQJKT48PtP — CSPAN (@cspan) May 1, 2022

“If you ever begin to doubt your responsibilities, if you ever begin to doubt how meaningful it is, look no further than what’s happening in Ukraine. Look at what’s happening there,” Noah said.

“Journalists are risking and even losing their lives to show the world what is happening. You realize how amazing that is?” he continued. “In America, you have the right to seek the truth and speak the truth, even if it makes people in power uncomfortable. Even if it makes your viewers or readers uncomfortable. You understand how amazing that is?”

Finally, he added, “Ask yourself this question: If Russian journalists who are losing their livelihoods… and their freedom.. for daring to report on what their own government is doing — If they had the freedom to write any words, to show any stories, or to ask any questions, if they had, basically, what you have, would they be using it in the same way that you do?”

On Twitter, Noah’s remarks won praise from viewers, who appreciated his powerful words about the importance of journalism.

I’ve always respected @Trevornoah so much but this closing speech from the White House correspondents’ dinner is particularly spectacular. pic.twitter.com/k8GmBOAoYB — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 1, 2022

Trevor Noah with an amazingly powerful close reminding journalists in the United States, some of whom seem to take for granted what they have, of how lucky they are to have the freedom to speak truth to power. pic.twitter.com/oIcdPyO2bD — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 1, 2022

Ok this was profound and credit where it’s due. Trevor Noah closed by challenging the press to ask themselves one very important question every single day. PLEASE WATCH: pic.twitter.com/tEpKWDj0Fe — Renee (@PettyLupone) May 1, 2022