Lady Gaga had a special audience member at her Las Vegas show Sunday night. The “Rain on Me” singer was supported by her friend, “Rain Man” star Tom Cruise.

“Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise,” the singer tweeted alongside two photos — one of her giving Cruise a sweet kiss on the cheek and another of the actor returning the favour.

READ MORE: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stars Share How Tom Cruise Prepared Them For The Most Intense Flight Scenes Ever

Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise pic.twitter.com/G54WO5R54k — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 2, 2022

The visit from Cruise, 59, comes shortly after Gaga, 36, announced she wrote the song “Hold My Hand” for “Top Gun: Maverick”, in which the actor will reprise his role as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after more than 30 years.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Shares Snippet Of New Single ‘Hold My Hand’ Single From ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

The May 1 performance was Gaga’s final show of “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano”, her residency, which began in Las Vegas on April 14.

“Hold My Hand” will be released May 3 ahead of the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere on May 27.