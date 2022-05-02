Click to share this via email

Johnny Depp was commanding the big bucks.

During his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor’s agent, Jack Whigham, took the stand and revealed how much his client was paid on a number of big recent movies.

On the 2017 hit “Murder on the Orient Express”, for example, Whigham testified that Depp had earned a payday of $10 million.

For his role as the villain in J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”, Depp was paid $13.5 million. He was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the recent third entry in the franchise.

Depp was paid $8 million for his role in 2018’s “City of Lies”, and took home only $1 million for 2019’s “Waiting for the Barbarians”.

The actor also took a pay cut for the 2020 film “Minamata”, Whigham testified, earning $3 million for his role.

Whigham also claimed that had “Pirates of the Caribbean 6” been made, Depp’s salary would have been a whopping $22.5 million.

Disney opted to pursue a reboot of the “Pirates” franchise without Depp following the publication of Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post alleging abuse by her ex-husband.

In the current trial, Depp has claimed that Heard’s public allegations cost him millions of dollars in earnings.