Disney+ just released the new trailer for “Hollywood Stargirl”.

Grace VanderWaal returns to the screen in the sequel to the 2020 Disney+ film about free spirit Stargirl Caraway, “a silver-voiced teenager whose simple acts of kindness work magic in the lives of others.”

The upcoming flick “follows Stargirl’s journey out of Mica, Arizona, and into a bigger world of music, dreams and possibilities,” a synopsis confirms.

It adds, “When her mother Ana (Judy Greer) is hired as the costume designer on a movie, they relocate to L.A., where Stargirl quickly becomes involved with an eclectic assortment of characters.

“They include aspiring filmmaking brothers Evan (Elijah Richardson) and Terrell (Tyrel Jackson Williams); Mr. Mitchell (Judd Hirsch), one of Stargirl’s neighbours; and Roxanne Martel (Uma Thurman), a musician Stargirl admires and encounters on her journey.”

VanderWaal, who won season 11 of “America’s Got Talent” and is known for playing the ukulele, performs the original song “Figure It Out” in the film, which debuts on Disney+ on June 3.