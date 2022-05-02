Kyan Douglas is moving on.

On Monday, the original “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” star appeared once again on the “Rachael Ray Show”, which airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET, apparently for the last time.

“My guy Kyan’s back. So, Kyan has been coming to our show since 2008,” the host said. “He has done our show over 114 times!

“So, Kyan has an announcement he’s going to share with everybody and he came to us because he has done this show more than any,” Ray continued. “So, what is your announcement?”

“I am retiring from the television business at long last,” Douglas revealed. “I just feel ready to move on to something else. I don’t know what that is yet, but things come to an end and the universe will fill a void, so it’s time to step away and see what’s next for me.

He continued, “I have to tell you [Rachael], that because of you, I’ve worked for you for 13 years, and because of you and working on this show – the flexibility that it gave me, the income that it gave me – I was able to spend the last year of my mother’s life with her at home. You gave that to me. Thank you so much. I’ll never forget it.”

Also on the show, Douglas helped reveal a makeover one last time, changing up guest Shannon’s style completely.

Outfitted in a hot pink dress, and with her bangs made into “long curtain bangs,” Shannon was appreciative of the makeover.

“I am so honoured that you chose me,” she told Douglas. “I’m going to get so emotional.”