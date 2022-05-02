Granger and Amber Smith are raising awareness on the significance of young children learning how to swim in honour of their late son River Kelly, who was 3-years-old when he tragically drowned during a 2019 accident.
Granger, 42, took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate his and wife Amber’s 8-month-old son Maverick Beckham’s swimming accomplishment.
“I never thought I would post something like this, but my mind is blown. This is a vid of our 8 month old Maverick on his 10th ISR (infant swim rescue) lesson,” the proud father captioned a clip of his infant child floating in a pool on his own. “He’s in full clothes and diaper. He can barely crawl, but now he knows how to hold his breath, twist his body, find the air, float on his back and cry. He can do this falling in head first, feet first or any orientation. He has the skills to float until help comes.”
“He’s a warrior and doesn’t even realize it,” Granger added. “He’s an example for many families who see this video. Only ONE person needs to see this, and hear my plea to you. Drowning is the #1 accidental death of children age 4 and under. Thinking that adult supervision is enough is an absolutely DEADLY miscalculation. Hear me. I used to think that too.”
The “Tailgate Town” singer encouraged his followers to sign their children up for swimming lessons and to ensure proper safety measures are practiced like wearing life jackets, fencing off pools and setting pool alarms.
Although Granger could not attend the classes due to his “own vulnerabilities,” he praised his wife for being by Maverick’s side throughout his lessons.
“@amberemilysmith is an absolute rockstar and feels an obligation to the public to share this message,” he wrote. “Spread the word. River’s life mattered. He’s saving thousands of others. Hear me.”
Amber, 40, also applauded her son’s swimming success on Instagram with a series of photos of the little rockstar floating by himself. She explained that while some may find the video shared by her husband daunting, she trusts it’s the right decision for her little one’s safety.
“Guys, I get it. It can seem scary when you see a video of a crying baby being led to fall into a body of water. You know what’s scarier and more painful? Losing a child to a fatal drowning,” Amber expressed. “This wasn’t easy for me. Seeing him cry those first few lessons, I wanted to scoop him right up, but I trusted the process and I watched as it worked every step of the way! We made the decision to give Maverick the skills he needed to find the air, the skills River needed that we didn’t know about, and my goodness, he did it!!”
“Before you make any snap judgements about something that seems unusual to you, I beg you, from a mother who has lost a child to drowning, check out the lessons and instructors for yourselves,” she continued. “I am truly amazed at what Maverick has accomplished in such a short time. I’m already so hopeful, excited and empowered for the next phase.”
River passed away in June 2019 in a tragic drowning accident at the family’s home.
Granger and Amber are also parents to son Lincoln, 8, and daughter London, 10.