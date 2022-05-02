Jimmy Kimmel will be taking a break from “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The late show host made the announcement on Twitter and Instagram, along with the news that his daughter had brought COVID-19 into the home.

“Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to),” he revealed in a joking manner.

Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to) All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on. Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who'll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 2, 2022

He shares his 7-year-old daughter Jane and 4-year-old son Billy with his wife Molly McNearney. Kimmel is also father to 30-year-old Katie and 27-year-old Kevin with his ex-wife Gina Kimmel.

The comedian reassured fans that despite now coming into contact with the virus, he was doing fine.

Kimmel apologized to Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger who were due to make appearances on the episode and thanked Mike Birbiglia who will be stepping in as a temporary host for the time being.

I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends. ❤️ https://t.co/wmxkI8mRiS — Mike Birbiglia (@birbigs) May 2, 2022

“I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show,” Birbiglia reacted to the news. He will be taking on the hosting duties starting Wednesday.

It’s unclear how long Kimmel’s hiatus will last.