Camila Cabello is once again opening up about her mental health in hopes that it will help others and end stigmas.

The “Bam Bam” singer spoke with Wondermind‘s co-founder and friend Selena Gomez to talk about her own journey.

“In the moment, everything feels dizzying and overwhelming and like you’re on this ride thinking, Just help me get off. In my mind, it’s a loop, like obsessive-compulsive stuff,” Cabello said of her anxiety. “In my body, it’s a tightness, almost like I can’t move, like my hands are tied and everything is just tied up.”

Like many people, Cabello wasn’t comfortable publically talking about her mental health.

“I felt really anxious even talking about those things because I think before I went on that journey I was almost scared to be found out, like, ‘This is weird, my brain is broken, this isn’t normal,'” she said, per Yahoo!.

But Cabello has found once people started talking about mental health, everyone has realized “there’s no big secret to hide.”

“The stigma around saying that you need help is something that frustrates me because sometimes people can be like, ‘No, I don’t need that, I just need free time,’ or whatever,” she said. “Obviously that’s valid, but just because you’re in therapy doesn’t mean something is more wrong with you than other people. We all have things that we could work on, we all have tools that we could learn, and it doesn’t mean that you’re ‘crazy’ or ill.”

The singer also shared the “best mental health advice” she has ever had.

“Faking or pretending is the worst thing for my mental health, personally,” Cabello added. “Saying the truth and being vulnerable and talking about it is basically what my therapist says to me in every session.”