Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood paid tribute to a popular duet among beloved fictional characters Ally (Lady Gaga) and Jackson Maine (Bradley Cooper) from “A Star Is Born”.

The real-life musical couple surprised fans during Brooks’ concert Saturday night at Louisiana’s Tiger Stadium when Yearwood rose up on a platform from beneath the stage to cover Gaga’s part in the duet, joining her husband onstage.

GARTH BROOKS JUST SANG SHALLOW INFRONT OF 110,000 FANS

“Oh hi!” Brooks said to his country star wife following their duet performance. He then turned towards the cheerful crowd and said, “Welcome to heaven on earth.”

The married couple of 17 years have previously sung “Shallow” together more than once. Last year, they released a studio version of the song and, just a few weeks ago, Yearwood shared a video of her and Brooks singing the song during another show from his stadium tour.

However, this time around, Brooks had a sweet surprise up his sleeve for his lovely lady.

“You always come on and do something very sweet for us,” the singer told his wife. “But the boys got together and learned one of your songs. We’re going to play it for you!”

Brooks and his band began to play Yearwood’s chart-topping 1991 hit “She’s In Love With A Boy”, which saw her quickly applaud over the song choice and step into the familiar lead singer role.