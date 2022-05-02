Dave Coulier is opening up about his sobriety and maintaining it after the loss of “Full House” co-star and close friend Bob Saget.

Having recently marked two years sober, Coulier admitted to “Tamron Hall” that the “hat trick” of losing his brother, his dad and Saget all close together was hard to deal with.

“My brother took his own life,” Coulier shared. “I was the one who found him at my dad’s house, down in the basement. And a part of me died that day as well because I really loved my brother. And, you know, I made jokes to my friends and family and the line was, ‘Boy, I sure picked the wrong time in my life to stop drinking.’ And people would laugh about that, knowing that I was sober.”

A few months later Coulier’s dad passed away but luckily he got the chance to tell his “dad how proud of him” he was.

“My dad was very blue collar, but I played travel hockey, which is expensive, and I went to private schools, all four of us kids did, and I got to tell my dad how proud of him I was,” he said.

Then came the death of Saget.

“I spoke with Bob Saget the morning that he passed, and he was texting me and making me laugh, and we were texting back and forth and making each other laugh very hard, and the last thing I said was ‘Have a great show tonight.’ And that was my last real connection with Bob,” Coulier recalled.

“I thought to myself after those three lives were gone, ‘I would have never been able to feel all of that if I was drinking.’ And it was really important for me to just feel that sorrow,” he said. “There was nothing masking that, there were no layers that were covering that up. And I thought to myself, ‘This is what I should be doing. I should be feeling this pain. I should be feeling this incredible love for these people.’ And with alcohol, I was covering all of that up. So it was a real stark reminder to me that alcohol had been stealing all of those moments in my life for a long, long time.”

Coulier also shared is there would be another “Full House” or “Fuller House” reboot saying that “talk all the time” about how much they “would love” to do more.

“We just love what the show is and what it means to people. And so we’re always raring to go,” he said. “You know what I would love to do is bring all the original cast back to where we are older now and we talk about our lives and, you know, we can reflect and tell stories about Danny Tanner, and, you know, keep his character alive because he’s very much alive in spirit with all of us. We miss him dearly. And so I think we would all do it in a heartbeat.”

