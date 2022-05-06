It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – May 6th, 2022

Jack Harlow feat. Drake – “Churchill Downs” plus Come Home The Kids Miss You (ALBUM)

Jack Harlow dropped his new album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which features the previously released singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class”. Now Jack Harlow teams up with Drake for “Churchill Downs” a notable stand-out track from the already incredible album.

Taylor Swift – “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”

We’ve officially entered the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) era. “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” will be featured in the upcoming series “The Summer I Turned Pretty”. This is the second track from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) that Swift has released to fans, so fingers crossed she announces when we can expect the rest of the album.

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack

We’re already so excited to watch the highly anticipated Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverick – but when you add a Lady Gaga track to the mix, it just adds to our excitement! “Hold My Hand” has everything you expect from a Gaga track: raw vocals, some rock edge, and power lyrics.

Doja Cat – “Vegas” from the Elvis Motion Picture Soundtrack

Doja Cat drops “Vegas”, which will be on the original motion picture soundtrack for the upcoming film, “Elvis”. If you’re looking for a new playful track to add to your workout this weekend, look no further because Doja delivers.

ASAP Rocky – “D.M.B”

ASAP Rocky returns with his new single “D.M.B.”, which features a lovely cameo from his partner, and mom-to-be, Rihanna. The video channels the classic love story with ASAP Rocky and Rihanna showing everyone they are devoted to each other, no matter what.

Sigrid – “How To Let Go”, plus How To Let Go (ALBUM)

Sigrid’s second album, How To Let Go, is finally out for the world to enjoy. It features the already-released tracks “Burning Bridges”, “Mirror” and “It Gets Dark”. How To Let Go has some incredible tracks, but a standout track, we must say, is “A Driver Saved My Night”.

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Western Wind”

Carly Rae Jepsen is back and better than ever with her new single “Western Wind”. The song radiates warmth, with a mixture of guitar, piano, and layered harmonies. “Western Wind” shows off a new side to Jepsen that we are excited to hear more from.

Simple Plan – “Iconic” plus Harder Than It Looks (ALBUM)



Twenty years after their debut album, Simple Plan deliver with their sixth studio album, Harder Than It Looks. When asked about the album, the group said: “We made a classic, quintessential Simple Plan record that our fans will absolutely love, and it was amazing to go back to our roots and unapologetically embrace what has made this band special to so many people: fun, catchy, honest and emotional songs that will make you feel less alone, put a smile on your face, and give you hope.”

Other noteworthy releases this week include Bad Bunny – “Moscow Mule”, Maisie Peters – “Cate’s Brother“, Robin Schulz and David Guetta – “On Repeat”, Tove Lo – “No One Dies From Love”, CLAY – “Sunday” plus Breathing Into Bloom (EP), Emma White – “I Could Use A Drink”, Kane Brown – “Like I Love Country Music”, DNCE – “Move”, Ashley Kutcher – “Nothing’s All The Time” and Gatlin “Masterclass”.

Keep On Your Radar:

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Kendrick Lamar has announced that his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be released on May 13, 2022.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever will feature the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album is set to drop on May 13, 2022.

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (ALBUM)

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated album Harry’s House is set for release on May 20, 2022.

Tate McRae – I Used To Think I Could Fly (ALBUM)

Tate McRae’s debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly will drop on May 27, 2022. It will include her smash hits “She’s All I Wanna Be” and “Chaotic”.

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache (ALBUM)

Post Malone makes a grand return with his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which comes out on June 3, 2022.

BTS – Proof (ALBUM)

Popular K-pop boy band BTS announced that their new album Proof drops June 10, 2022.

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Madonna – Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Madonna has just announced the upcoming release of ‘Finally Enough Love’ and ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’!

Madonna is releasing a greatest hits album featuring 50 No. 1 hits across four decades. The album drops on June 24, 2022.

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up (ALBUM)

Luke Combs’ new album Growin’ Up will feature 12 songs, including “Tomorrow Me”. The album is set for release on June 24, 2022.

Journey – Freedom (ALBUM)

Journey are releasing their first studio album in over a decade this summer on July 8, 2022. It will feature the new single “You Got The Best Of Me”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is headed for a summer release on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B., “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.