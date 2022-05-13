Click to share this via email

It’s Friday, Friday, gotta get down on Friday — especially when it’s New Music Friday! We’re breaking down this week’s best new tracks to keep on your radar.

New Music Friday – May 13, 2022

Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (ALBUM)

Kendrick Lamar released his new album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, on May 13, 2022.

Florence + The Machine – Dance Fever (ALBUM)

Florence + The Machine’s new album Dance Fever features the previously released tracks “My Love”, “King”, and “Heaven Is Here”. The album dropped on May 13, 2022.

Mandy Moore – In Real Life (ALBUM)

Mandy Moore released her new album In Real Life, along with a lyric video for the new single “Brand New Nowhere”, a song written during quarantine that she says “really fulfilled an urge to go out and start exploring the world again.”

G Flip – “Get Me Outta Here”

The singer features their real-life partner Chrishell Stause in the video, with the pair making out in a grocery store.

Dean Brody – “Where’d You Learn How To Do That”

Dean Brody released his new track “Where’d You Learn How To Do That” on May 13, described as “a fun, upbeat track, showing off his country roots, that will anchor his live show this year. As the top-selling internationally signed country artist in the world, with today’s release it’s easy to see how Brody has become Canadian country music royalty.”

B.I, Featuring Soulja Boy – “BTBT”

South Korean artist B.I, released his single in collaboration with Soulja Boy feat. DeVita of AOMG, “BTBT” on May 13.

Between Friends – “Laurel”

Comprised of Brandon and Savannah Hudson, the duo released their new single “laurel” on May 13, described as “a soft, vibe-y exploration of splitting up resonating with a grounded emotional through line.”

Elle King – “Worth A Shot” (Lyric Video) ft. Dierks Bentley



Elle King’s new track “Worth A Shot” featuring Dierks Bentley, is about a “relationship on the rocks and a whiskey-fuelled reconciliation, with ice-melting vocals and a glass-raising chorus.”

Keep On Your Radar:

Harry Styles – Harry’s House (ALBUM)

Harry Styles’ highly anticipated album Harry’s House is set for release on May 20, 2022.

Tate McRae – I Used To Think I Could Fly (ALBUM)

Tate McRae’s debut album I Used To Think I Could Fly will drop on May 27, 2022. It will include her smash hits “She’s All I Wanna Be” and “Chaotic”.

Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache (ALBUM)

Post Malone makes a grand return with his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, which comes out on June 3, 2022.

BTS – Proof (ALBUM)

Popular, K-Pop boy band BTS announced that their new album Proof drops June 10, 2022.

Conan Gray – superache (ALBUM)

Conan Gray’s new album superache is set for a June 24, 2022, release and will feature his previously released tracks “Memories” and “People Watching”.

Madonna – Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones

Madonna has just announced the upcoming release of ‘Finally Enough Love’ and ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’!

➡️ Full story: https://t.co/drr7vCcBnw

➡️ ‘Finally Enough Love’: https://t.co/vl064BFPpc

➡️ ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number ones’: https://t.co/ubRPQeCbQJ pic.twitter.com/0LFf1EOwdn — Madonna (@Madonna) May 4, 2022

Madonna is releasing a greatest hits album featuring 50 number one hits across four decades. The album drops on June 24, 2022.

Luke Combs – Growin’ Up (ALBUM)

Luke Comb’s new album Growin’ Up will feature 12 songs, including “Tomorrow Me”. The album is set for release on June 24, 2022.

Journey – Freedom (ALBUM)

Journey is releasing their first studio album in over a decade this summer on July 8, 2022. It will feature the new single “You Got The Best Of Me”.

Lizzo – Special (ALBUM)

Lizzo’s highly anticipated new album Special is heading for a summer release on July 15, 2022. It will include her previously released tracks “Rumors” featuring Cardi B. “About Damn Time”, and the title track, which she performed on “SNL”.

Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

Noah Cyrus’s debut album The Hardest Part is set for release on July 15, 2022. The album will include the new song “I Burned LA Down”.

Superorganism – World Wide Pop

Superorganism announced their new album World Wide Pop, which comes out on July 15, 2022. It will feature the new single “Teenager” and artists such as Stephen Malkmus, CHAI, Pi Ja Ma, Gen Hoshino, and Dylan Cartlidge.