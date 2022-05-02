Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have a big anniversary to celebrate.

Over the weekend, the fan favourite couple celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

Ripa, who tends to post funny or teasing shots of her hubby, went with a romantic post to mark the day.

“26 years with the love of my life! 💕♥️,” she wrote next to a photo of her snuggled up to Consuelos.

The “Riverdale” actor also went for a romantic post including a picture of him dipping Ripa and another of two penguins holding hands and the words “mate for life.”

“Happy anniversary! 26 years. Penguin status😎,” he said.

The two first met on the set of “All My Children” and got married on May 1, 1996. They share kids Michael, 24, Lola, 20, and Joaquin, 19.