The stars are descending upon New York City for this year’s Met Gala.

The official livestream kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live across Vogue’s digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This time around, the livestream will be hosted by Vogue editor-at-large Hamish Bowles, actor and singer Vanessa Hudgens and “Power” star La La Anthony.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”, and the evening will celebrate the museum’s new exhibition of the same name, which opens on May 7.

Meanwhile, the red carpet theme is all about “Gilded Glamour”, with stars serving up theatrical takes on white-tie dressing.

The official co-chairs for the evening are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Honorary chairs for the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Tune in and grab your front row seat to one of the year’s most stylish events!