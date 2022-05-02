Jessie J has broken her silence on the details surrounding her heartbreaking miscarriage, since she announced the loss of her unborn baby back in November 2021.

During a recent interview with “Dragons’ Den” star Steven Barlett, the “Nobody’s Perfect” singer recalls waking up one morning thinking “I don’t feel right,” to having her baby’s heartbeat fail hours later.

“I just knew, something wasn’t the same,” she said during Barlett’s “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast.

The 34-year-old singer rushed to see a doctor who performed an ultrasound to check on the baby.

“That dreadful silence when you first have a scan and I was like, ‘just tell me the truth what’s going on’ and she said, ‘your baby’s heartbeat is very low and there’s this ring’, and I said, ‘well what does that mean?'” Jessie shared.

The doctor then explained that “it often means your baby will have some type of disability or deformity,” noting that its heartbeat was “still there” but “very weak.”

At the time, Jessie still felt uneasy and wanted to get a second opinion.

After making a number of phone calls, she was fortunate enough to find a doctor willing to spare the 10 minutes he had available.

“He did another scan and he said, ‘I’m really sorry there’s no heartbeat’,” Jessie tearfully recalled. “That [scan] was within three or four hours of the first one.”

The English singer-songwriter revealed that the “worst moment” of the traumatic experience was remembering that “being a mother and having a child has been the biggest excitement of my life.”

“I felt like I’d been given everything I’d ever wanted and then someone had gone, ‘but you can’t have it,'” she told Barlett. “But it was still there, and I would sing to it every night, and when I got home and I lay there, I’ve never felt so lonely in my life.”