Camila Cabello’s look for the Met Gala 2022 is stunning with a sweeping train behind her.

The singer showed off her gorgeous white two-piece gown at the red carpet arrivals, but required two assistants behind her to show off the whole look.

As she ascended the stairs for the event, she could proudly display the Atelier Prabal Gurung dress in full which included an impressive train that stretched out behind her covering the steps.

READ MORE: The 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet Arrivals

As she lifted the edge of the skirt in an elegant pose, beautiful embroidered flowers could be seen all along the underside of the dress. She matched the floral arrangement with delicate flowers in her updo.

Cabello’s dress also showed some skin as she bared her stomach where the crisscrossing lattice attaching the top to the gown connected.

READ MORE: 2022 Met Gala Livestream

The theme for the Met Gala 2022 is “Gilded Glamour” which takes its inspiration from the Costume Institute’s exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Attendees are encouraged to recreate the glamour and spirit of the Gilded Age of New York, which is a period that stretched from 1870 – 1890.