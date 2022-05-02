Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler made their debut as a couple on the red carpet.

The two attended the 2022 Met Gala together for the first time in style. Gerber wore an intricate lace metallic dress with cutouts at the hips and her long hair in loose waves, while Butler wore an all black outfit with a silk tie loosely slung around his neck.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler – Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While their first red carpet debut was officially at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances party in Los Angeles, this was their first appearance as a couple at the Met Gala.

Rumours about the two began flying in December 2021 after they were spotted at yoga together following their breakups. Gerber broke up with her boyfriend of a year, Jacob Elordi, and Butler broke it off with his longtime girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens.

The theme for the Met Gala 2022 is “Gilded Glamour” which takes its inspiration from the Costume Institute’s exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Attendees are encouraged to recreate the glamour and spirit of the Gilded Age of New York, which is a period that stretched from 1870 – 1890.