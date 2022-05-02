Kim Kardashian is making a statement at the 2022 Met Gala with her dress and Pete Davidson is there to support her.

The beauty mogul attended the annual event in a very rare look: Marilyn Monroe’s original dress she wore for President John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday in 1962.

Kardashian dazzled attendees in the sheer dress adorned with over 6,000 crystals.

Speaking with Vogue about the process behind the stunning look, she revealed the idea actually came to her at the end of last year’s Met Gala.

“The idea really came to me after the gala in September last year. I thought to myself, what would I have done for the American theme if it had not been the Balenciaga look? What’s the most American thing you can think of? And that’s Marilyn Monroe,” she said.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian make their Met Gala red carpet debut as a couple. — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Davidson appeared on the red carpet with her, dressed in a classy black suit and tie to match the “Gilded Glamour” theme for the event – meant to celebrate the glamour and spirit of the Gilded Age of New York.

It was a good thing they came together, as Kardashian ended up needing a little assistance up the steps as the dress was a very close fit. Davidson didn’t mind, however, and helped his girlfriend of over half a year up one step at a time.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. – Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

The dress was apparently on loan from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum. Kardashian said it was a close call whether she would even be able to fit into the dress by the time the event came around.

“The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on,” she explained. “I always thought [Monroe] was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”

Deciding she wanted to wear the dress no matter what, the star went on a strict diet so she could do the garment justice.

“I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein,” she recalled. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict. I wanted to cry tears of joy when it went up.”

While wearing the dress was an opportunity of a lifetime, Kardashian didn’t want to risk any damage to it and quickly changed into a replica after the red carpet.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do,” she shared.

The sparkling crystal dress wasn’t the only Monroe replica dress that she brought to the event, and was actually one of three. She didn’t reveal, however, whether the public would be seeing them anytime soon.

“I have a replica of the dress she wore to the Oscars in 1962,” added the fashion mogul. “I think I might just wear that one to eat pizza in my hotel room.”