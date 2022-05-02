One stylish mother! Elon Musk brought a very special lady to this year’s Met Gala — his mom, Maye Musk, and the pair seemed to have a great time at the star-studded celebration of fashion.

This year’s Met Gala accompanies the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the controversial theme “Gilded Glamour and White Tie.” The concept is a homage to the United States’ Gilded Age, an era of immense economic growth and major industrialization, as well as massive income inequality, political upheaval, and post-Civil War racism.

Musk himself has been at the center of some controversy recently and has faced criticism for his $44 billion purchase of Twitter, with critics chastising him for not spending that money on philanthropic efforts.

Speaking with ET’s Rachel Smith on the carpet the the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, Musk defended the acquisition, arguing, “I do do a lot of things philanthropically.”