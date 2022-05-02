Shawn Mendes shows off his style at the Met Gala.

The singer arrived in a navy blue suit contrasted with a plum trench coat with burgundy lapels by Tommy Hilfiger. Gold buttons on his jackets added a nice accent and his hair was pushed back in soft waves to complete the regal look.

He even had his nails painted in a dark blue colour to match his outfit. Upon closer inspection, they had the Tommy Hilfiger logo on them as well.

READ MORE: Couples Hit The Red Carpet At The 2022 Met Gala

Shawn Mendes – Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nail artist Betina Goldstein created the look and confirmed it was inspired by Tommy Hilfiger.

“We wanted to take inspiration from Shawn’s Tommy Hilfiger look and brought that out in his nails, which resulted in a matte navy-blue look with an iconic feature nail and gold clusters for an extra pop,” she told Popsugar.

As Mendes removed his jacket, he revealed a navy suit beneath and the dark turtleneck he wore as a base layer.

READ MORE: Pete Davidson Helps Kim Kardashian Up The Steps In Marilyn Monroe’s Original Dress At The Met Gala

Shawn Mendes cleans up nicely in Tommy Hilfiger as he returns to the Met Gala red carpet. — Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

His outfit nicely embodied the theme for this year’s Met Gala which was “Gilded Glamour”. It takes its inspiration from the Costume Institute’s exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Attendees were encouraged to recreate the glamour and spirit of the Gilded Age of New York, which is a period that stretched from 1870 – 1890.