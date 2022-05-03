Dolly Parton is both mourning and celebrating.

On Monday evening, the singer remembered country icon Naomi Judd, who passed away over the weekend at age 76.

In a message on Twitter, Parton shared her condolences to Judd’s daughters Wynonna and Ashley, while also congratulating the family on the Judds’ induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame the night before.

“I was so shocked to hear about Naomi’s passing. Naomi and I were close. We were very similar. We were the same age and both Capricorns,” she wrote. “We loved big hair, makeup and music.”

“I have always loved Ashley, Wynonna and Naomi. They’ve always been like sisters to me. Congratulations Wynonna for you and your mom being inducted into the Hall of Fame yesterday,” Parton continued.

“I am sorry I couldn’t be there but I can hear Naomi saying now, ‘Oh well, a day late and a Dolly short.’ Congratulations and condolences are both in order,” she added. “Just know that I will always love you.”

Both Ashley and Wynonna Judd were on hand at the Country Music Hall of Fame induction to celebrate and commemorate their mom.

“It’s a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed,” Wynonna said in her remarks. “But though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing, because that’s what we do.”

Ashley told the audience at the induction, “My momma loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her. And I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today. Your esteem for her, and your regard for her, really penetrated her heart and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years.”