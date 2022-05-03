Kris Jenner stepped onto the Met Gala carpet Monday as only the momager could. Jenner — who attended the 2022 Met Gala with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble by her side — opted for some slightly longer locks to accompany her old Hollywood ensemble.

Jenner’s interpretation of this year’s “Gilded Glamour and White Tie” theme included a one shoulder pale yellow gown that featured a silver, glittering trim. She accompanied the look with long, white dinner gloves and yellow diamond earrings. Jenner’s been straying away from her signature pixie cut lately, wearing a bob to both the Met Gala and while promoting “The Kardashians” last month.

Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gamble wore a navy blue suit and white shirt, rocking a clean-shaven face for the occasion. The couple posed for pics alongside a bevy of celebs including Elon Musk and his mother, model Maye Musk and fashion designer, Diane von Furstenberg.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Maye Musk, Elon Musk and Diane von Furstenberg arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Monday night not only served as a fabulous fashion moment for Jenner, it was a victory for her family as well, who just moments before hitting the carpet, were crowned victorious in their ongoing trial against Blac Chyna. When asked about the trial while making her way into the Gala, Jenner told ET’s Rachel Smith she’s just “glad it’s over.”

“I’m just glad it’s over,” Jenner gushed, before sharing her excitement at having all her girls with her. In addition to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson‘s Met Gala debut, Jenner’s daughters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, made their first Met Gala appearance Monday.

“They’ll be here any minute,” she teased. “I’m very excited to see them walk up the stairs.”

As for Mr. Davidson, Jenner, who played coy about the “Saturday Night Live” comedian’s latest ink, simply said, “He’s great.”

