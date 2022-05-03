In a post Monday night on Instagram, Ashley Judd paid tribute to mom Naomi Judd, who passed away over the weekend at 76, days before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

“Speechless,” Ashley captioned the post, which featured a photo of her and sister Wynonna observing the plaque commemorating the Judds’ Hall of Fame induction.

The post also featured photos of the altar to her mom, as well as a video of family members singing hymns in remembrance, and a photo of Naomi with her daughters as children.

“Your outpouring is reaching me,” Ashley wrote to her followers. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything. It’s the beginning of an old story, life and death, loss and life.”

She added, “Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free.”

During Sunday’s Hall of Fame induction, both Wynonna and Ashley spoke about their mother to the audience.

Talking about her mother’s love for the country music community, Ashley said, “Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart, and it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years.”