Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, did not attend this year’s Met Gala.

The singer has been a regular attendee of the star-studded fundraising event held for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Her absence from the prestigious event may have come as a disappointment to some, who have been admiring the “Diamond” singer’s iconic haute-couture maternity style.

However, the Met and Vogue couldn’t let the night go by without the singer making a spectacular surprise appearance.

The museum, where the event is held, and the magazine teamed up to honour the superstar by transforming her recent pregnant Vogue cover into a work of art, a marble statue that pays tribute to the Greek goddess of peace, given this year’s Met Gala’s Gilded Age theme.

“The statue of ‘Eirene (The Personification of Peace)’ is usually the highest-profile marble goddess @themetmuseum Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got @badgalriri, straight off this month’s Vogue cover,” the publication captioned an Instagram video debuting the statue placed in the antiquities wing of the museum.

On the cover of the magazine’s May issue, Rihanna wears a skin-tight, bright red, lace-embroidered Alaïa bodysuit with matching gloves and heels as part of her endeavours to “redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women.”

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” the singer shared in her cover story.

It appears that the statue came as a surprise to Rihanna who was impressed and honoured by the stone-carved figure.