Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Emma Stone attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

Emma Stone wore a very special dress to the 2022 Met Gala on Monday night at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The actress recycled the white Louis Vuitton gown she first wore to her wedding afterparty, Vogue confirmed.

The @LouisVuitton group is wearing archival LV to the #MetGala Emma Stone’s dress is in fact a special piece she wore to her wedding afterparty that has never been seen publicly before. pic.twitter.com/12G0QlSJJL — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 2, 2022

Stone, who last attended the star-studded event in 2019, looked stunning in the satin slip dress featuring a feathered bottom.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner Hits Met Gala Carpet With Corey Gamble, Says She’s ‘Glad’ Blac Chyna Trial Is Over

Emma Stone arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The “La La Land” actress married Dave McCary in a secret wedding in 2020 after announcing their engagement in 2019.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo Wears Butterfly Hair Accessories, Poses With Gwen Stefani At 2022 Met Gala

They also welcomed a daughter, Louise Jean, in March 2021.

Stone was pictured posing with an array of celebrities, including Maude Apatow, Amy Schumer, and Chloë Grace Moretz, at Monday’s bash, as well as Bradley Cooper and Cynthia Erivo.

Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper and Cynthia Erivo attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)