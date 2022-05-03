Sometimes an actor really just needs a break.

On Monday night, “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus appeared on “The Tonight Show” and defended his co-star Melissa McBride.

News broke last week that McBride had departed an upcoming spinoff series centred on her character Carol Peletier and Reedus’s character Daryl Dixon.

“Twelve years is a gruelling schedule,” Reedus told Jimmy Fallon. “She wanted to take some time off and she’s doing that. She deserves it.”

In a statement announcing McBride’s exit, AMC explained that the spinoff’s production in Europe “became logistically untenable for Melissa at this time.” The original series had been filmed mostly in and around Atlanta.

Despite her exit, Reedus told Fallon that he is hopeful of McBride’s eventual return.

“I imagine those characters are going to meet back up at some point, and they might even meet up with some other characters down the road,” he said. “In the meantime, they were like, ‘Hey, you wanna go on a mission?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, let’s go on a mission.'”

When the news broke, many fans blamed Reedus, who had both Jeffrey Dean Morgan and AMC come to his defence.

Some of you have gone WAY too far. TOXIC. Attacking norm for crap he has NOTHING to do with? Melissa made a call that was hers alone. She wants/needs a break. Respect that. Factors involved that are nobody’s business. Norm, who’s given more than anyone to you all. Just SHITTY. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) April 29, 2022

A statement from AMC and TWD: We would like to acknowledge the response to this week’s news related to the previously announced Daryl and Carol TWD spinoff. Norman Reedus is being unfairly targeted and attacked in social media for a decision he had no part in. (1/3) — AMC-TV (@AMC_TV) April 29, 2022