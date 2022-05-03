Click to share this via email

Ireland Baldwin spoke about some of the horrific verbal abuse she’s suffered from unnamed exes in a new TikTok video.

Baldwin shared a response to the question: “What was one thing an ex said to you that you will never forget?”

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger jokingly asked: “How much time do you have?”

She then revealed how a bunch of exes had made unnecessary comments about her weight and controlled what she ordered at restaurants.

Another once told her, “You’ll never be as beautiful as your mom, I’ve always wanted to f**k her,” along with numerous remarks about her dad.

One person asked if her dad could get them an audition for “Saturday Night Live” because “I’m really funny.”

Another threatened, “When we get home, I’m going to smash your face against the wall” while one said: “I want to smash your teeth in.”

Baldwin captioned the video, “Not all exes were terrible, but let me know if you’d like a Part 2.”

Baldwin regularly opens up about her battle with anxiety, mental health and her experience with cardiophobia.

She recently appeared on “Red Table Talk”, telling Willow Smith: “I have a fear of my own heartbeat.”