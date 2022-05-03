The Rock has hit the big 5-0.

On Monday, Dwayne Johnson celebrated his 50th birthday, and the next day he took to Instagram to thank fans for “all the birthday boy love.”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Post To Celebrate Daughter Tiana’s 4th Birthday: ‘My Greatest Joy Is Being Your Daddy’

“A little birthday vid on my birthday,” he said in the video, recorded on the way to a flight. “Thank you so much for all the birthday love, I appreciate it.”

Johnson received more birthday wishes from fans and celebs in the comments on the post.

“Happy Birthday brother!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote Terry Crews.

Joey Cool added, “Happy Birthday my brotha! Enjoy yourself man!🤘🏾”

READ MORE: Dwayne Johnson’s Daughters Prank Him Again With Toothpaste And Shaving Cream To The Face

The milestone birthday also comes after Johnson spoke with CNN late last year about his New Year’s resolutions.

“To be honest, I usually don’t have New Year’s resolutions. I know I sound like an a**hole here but I’m the guy who usually just does it throughout the year. Whatever change needs to happen, I’ll get it done and move on,” he said.

“But this past year has been different,” he continued. “It’s opened my eyes a bit more to real change that needs to my attention. Work flow, work stream, what and who in my life really need my attention, what truly should be getting me out of bed. I’ve reached a point in my life this past year where I realized just how vital the idea and essence of time is; who and what gets my time these days.”

Finally, Johnson added, “We don’t get time back, so in 2022 and beyond, the people, the projects, the energy, the everything. Life. If it gets my time and gets me out of bed, then I’ll go to sleep knowing it was worth it and it was all time wisely spent. Time is our greatest and most valuable currency.”