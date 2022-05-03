Busy Philipps and Whoopi Goldberg were among celebrities reacting after a leaked draft suggested the U.S. Supreme Court had voted to overturn 1973’s Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Politico posted the draft Monday, with Justice Alito writing: “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.”

He said in the document, “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts has since confirmed the leaked draft opinion was an authentic document, Global reported.

Busy Philipps urged people to protest following the leak, writing on Instagram: “Show up. Be loud. The person who risked everything to leak that document did so with the knowledge that IT IS NOT YET DONE. It’s a sham of a court put in place to do this exact thing and why?

“Because they’re afraid of what TRUE EQUALITY means for their own power. This has been in motion for most of my life, this slow crank back in time but I will be damned if I allow it to happen without a fight. Overturning Roe and Casey is against the WILL OF THE PEOPLE.

“It has NOTHING to do with BABIES and EVERYTHING to do with white supremacy and power hungry politicians attempting to keep systems of oppression in place. (And I don’t have time or energy to explain to you why if you don’t understand- DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH) Be angry. Be loud. Be outraged. But most of all SHOW THE F**K UP.”

Whoopi Goldberg delivered a powerful speech about human rights on Tuesday’s “The View”, telling viewers: “Women in this country lived forever with it being illegal. Okay? Women, when they decide something is not right for them, they’re going to take it into their own hands.”

The actress, who previously opened up about getting an abortion as a teenager, continued: “Well, we got tired of tripping over women in bathrooms, public bathrooms, who were giving themselves abortions because there was nowhere safe, nowhere clean, nowhere to go. This law came about because people wanted people to have somewhere safe and somewhere clean it has nothing to do with your religion.

“This is not a religious issue, this is a human issue… If you care about me as a human being, you should know three things. Getting an abortion is not easy. Making that decision is not easy. It’s not something people do lightly, it’s not something you can just do.

“It is a hard, awful decision that people make. If you don’t have the wherewithal to understand that, to start this conversation with, ‘I know how hard this must be for you.’ If you’re starting it by telling me I’m going to burn in hell, then you’re not looking out for me as a human being, whether I subscribe to your religion or not, and that is not OK.”

Amy Schumer added:

Yvette Nicole Brown posted:

If you are upset that #RoeVWade is about to be overturned by the Supreme Court but you didn’t vote in 2016 or you voted for Trump because you didn’t like the smart lady, YOU did this w/your apathy or your decision to choose an imp for President. YOU gave him THREE SCOTUS seats. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) May 3, 2022

Elizabeth Warren said:

An extremist Supreme Court is poised to overturn #RoeVWade and impose its far-right, unpopular views on the entire country. It's time for the millions who support the Constitution and abortion rights to stand up and make their voices heard. We're not going back—not ever. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 3, 2022

Josh Gad wrote:

Make no mistake. A majority in this country are angry tonight. Not a small majority. A giant majority. I am seeing that rage. I am hearing that rage. I am feeling that rage. And to all scared women tonight, I will fight for you & with you. I will fight like hell. We all must. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 3, 2022

See more reaction below.

REPUBLICANS MAY HAVE

FINALLY GOTTEN THEIR WISH.AFTER 49 YRS

GOP SUPREME COURT

POISED 2 STRIKE DOWN

ROE V WADE.

MY MOM SAID,”WHEN I WAS YOUNG,I HEARD, “KEEP EM BAREFOOT & PREGNANT,”A WOMANS PLACE IS IN THE HOME”,

“WOMEN DONT HAVE

🧠’S 4 BUSINESS”.

“DEATH DUE 2

BACK ALLY ABORTION” — Cher (@cher) May 3, 2022

I can’t believe we are here. Book burning, bans on classroom discussions about race and sexuality, the erosion of voter’s rights aimed at the poor and people of color. It’s literally a right wing crack down on democratic norms. The worst are full of passionate intensity. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 3, 2022

Forced birth & illegal abortions across state lines is backwards & cruel. The Supreme Court has BECOME the division. Thanks to Alito & his ilk of RW radicals, who are toxic to the Court’s impartiality. Based on his arguments, the Supreme Court is strictly political now. https://t.co/0PTmxcVovG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 3, 2022

Those motherf*****s really did it. First they came for Black voters, then they targeted LGBTQ+ families. Now, women of America, they’re overruling Roe v. Wade. We have to unite and strike back. Take to the streets. Overwhelm them at the ballot box. They have gone too damn far. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 3, 2022

If you feel like what just happened with SCOTUS snuck up on you than you haven’t been paying attention. This has been a long game and it’s far from over. If a republican wins in 2024 there will be a national ban on abortion, and so much more. This is a 5 alarm fire, folks. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) May 3, 2022