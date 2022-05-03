Billie Eilish went Gucci, goth, and green at the 2022 Met Gala.

Eilish made her sophomore appearance at the star-studded gala on Monday. The “when the party’s over” singer arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit Gala wearing a gold Gucci gown, black choker, and black hair in an updo. Her gown had a corset bodice and long green mesh sleeves.

Billie Eilish goes all in for the Met Gala in this Gucci look with Fred Leighton jewels. — Photo: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Additionally, Eilish’s red carpet look was environmentally friendly. It was made with “all existing materials so we didn’t have to waste a bunch of stuff — this all already existed, and [we] just wanted to be as eco-friendly as possible,” she said on Vogue‘s red carpet livestream, according to People.

Eilish, 20, is feeling much more comfortable at this year’s gala than she was in 2021. The seven-time Grammy winner said she was excited to mingle and have a good time.

“I’m in a good place,” Eilish said. “I feel very excited to see some friends and I feel less nervous than I was last time. I just want to have fun and talk and socialize.”