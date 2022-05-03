Amy Schumer is bringing the humour to the Met Gala.

The comedian attended the annual event in a mysterious dark look with a trench dress by Gabriela Hearst and dark sunglasses.

When chatting with Vogue about her big night and what she was looking forward to, she quipped via People, “I’m also here for the drinks.”

Addressing her look for the night, she gave a nod to audiences at home waiting with bated breath to see what the celebrities would be wearing to the star-studded event.

“Everybody’s always at home [asking] ‘What is Amy going to wear this year?’ They’re on the edge of their seats,” the comedian teased. “When Gabriela Hearst says she’s going to dress you, you put your Spanx on, right over your C-section scar and you get on that carpet, am I right? Am I right?”

Schumer offered some hilarious insight when asked about the theme for the 2022 Met Gala: Gilded Glamour.

When Vogue asked her what gilded glamour meant to her, she answered, “I don’t know, I guess I think a vibrator?”

The “Gilded Glamour” theme takes its inspiration from the Costume Institute’s exhibition, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Attendees were encouraged to recreate the glamour and spirit of the Gilded Age of New York, which is a period that stretched from 1870 to 1890.