D.L. Hughley isn’t impressed with Pete Davidson’s latest show of affection for Kim Kardashian.

Over the weekend, fans noted that Davidson had gotta a tattoo that appears to feature the letters, “KNSCP,” which many took to be initials referring to Kim and her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Speaking to TMZ, Hughley called out the tattoo, explaining why it is inappropriate and needlessly antagonizes Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West.

“It’s his body, it’s his woman, those are Kanye’s kids,” the comedian said. “That would piss me off. If you put my kids—and I got my kids tattooed on me—but if you did that…look, look, they’ll always be mine. I don’t know what happened with that situation, but they’ll always be my children. And now, to me, the father’s alive, he’s a good father, he’s taking care of his kids, I don’t understand what that is all about. It’s none of my business but if you tattooed my kids on your neck, I’d have something to say about it.”

Adding that when you “do things like that, it’s trouble for you,” Hughley said, “Nobody’s telling you [that] you can’t live your life. That’s your woman, you’re having a good time. But you’re putting that man’s kids on your neck, that’s antagonizing. That’s out of pocket to me.”

Finally, he added, “If you did that to me, I would have a problem with it. I think that is problematic. You can have your relationship, it is what it is, but I would feel like I’m their father. I’m there in their life. He ain’t an absentee father. He’s their father. And you know already that stuff is going on. You already know that it’s a volatile situation. Do you think that’s gonna help?”

Hughley has previously been vocal in his criticism of West’s behaviour following his split from Kardashian.

“I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate,” Hughley said of West in an interview earlier this year. “He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny.