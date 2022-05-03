Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Grab your accordions because the first teaser for the “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe as the Grammy Award-winning musician has arrived.

Yankovic himself shared the teaser for “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” on Twitter on Tuesday, urging fans to “get psyched”.

In the one-minute video, viewers get a look at Radcliffe as he unleashes his full “Weird Al”, complete with Hawaiian shirts and accordions.

“Hope you guys are ready for this,” Radcliffe as Yankovic says on stage.

READ MORE: Daniel Radcliffe On How A Talk Show Appearance With Rihanna Led To His Casting As ‘Weird Al’ Yanokovic In Biopic

Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who serves as the film’s director.

The movie will chart the award-winning parody artist’s colossal early rise to fame with songs like “Like A Surgeon” and “Eat It”.

Airing on the Roku channel in the U.S., the movie is expected to debut sometime this fall, with no release date yet announced.