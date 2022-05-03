Rachel McAdams is taking a trip down memory lane with “The Time Traveler’s Wife”.

McAdams and Eric Bana starred in the 2009 film, based on Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name. HBO is currently preparing a television series of “The Time Traveler’s Wife”, starring Rose Leslie as Clare and Theo James as Henry. McAdams, for one, looks forward to seeing the work reimagined.

“Adapting a book is always hard, and that was one of my favourite books, and it was always so painful to have to let so many things go because you had to just cram it all into an hour and a half or whatever it was,” McAdams told IndieWire. “I love that it’s being expanded. I think that the book lends itself well to that. And Rose Leslie, [who is] playing Clare, I think she’s phenomenal.

“I look forward to seeing it. It’s, again, a story I love, so I can never really watch enough. I have a hard time watching my own films sometimes. So I’m not watching them over and over again, but I would love to watch this one.”

McAdams has upgraded from time-travelling to dimension-hopping. She is preparing for the theatrical release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on May 6. The movie premiered in Hollywood on May 2 to positive reviews. Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, and Benedict Wong also star in the latest instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” premieres on May 15.