Katrina Scott is breaking barriers for expectant mothers.

This month, the 38-year-old is the first visibly pregnant woman ever featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, proudly showing off her baby bump.

On Instagram, the magazine shared a photo of Scott in a bikini, along with a message from the model and expectant mother.

“Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a storied history of firsts… of breaking boundaries, building and restoring confidence, and speaking directly to all women in an empowering and inclusive voice. Today is such a special moment that I’m honoured to be a part of,” said Scott, who was also 2021’s Rookie of the Year in the magazine.

“As women, we have been told, shown, and expected to hide (then “bounce back” from) our pregnant bodies, when, in fact, our beautiful bumps embody the miracle of what it means to be Selfless, Vulnerable, and Strong.

“In this issue, I hope to represent all the women out there that are creating life, feeling all the feels, and embracing change as they look to the future, especially those having difficult fertility journeys. I am with you, and you are never alone. Our bodies and minds are capable of extraordinary things, and as for me, I’m all about gracefully bouncing forward.”

Scott also shared a video of her own — a tribute to her three-year-old daughter Isabelle, who is waiting anxiously to become a big sister.

Scott announced her pregnancy with her second child in December last year after suffering a string of miscarriages.