On Monday night, host Stephen Colbert returned to Global’s “The Late Show” after coming down with COVID late last month.

“Now, you may have read in the New England Journal of Hot Goss that I had the COVID, and I’m very grateful that I am fully vaxxed and boosted. Feeling fine … Thank you, science,” he said in his monologue. “But still, like I say, COVID is no fun. The first three days sucked and by Day 6, I was testing negative, and now, on Day 12 I’m back with a serious head cold, so go figure.”

But as one late-night host comes back to TV, another has had to take time off due to the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, not all is well in the kingdom of late night,” Colbert continued. “My friend Jimmy Kimmel just announced that he has COVID now. He says he’s feeling fine. He’s fully vaxxed and boosted as well, but still, this is a broadcast emergency. TV is down a Jimmy! Which is why, right now, as the host of ‘The Late Show, I am calling on President Biden to open America’s strategic Jimmy reserve.”

He added, “Of course, I’m on the East Coast, Jimmy’s in L.A., there’s no way I could have given it to him,” he said. “And yet, I did lick a lot of things and Fedex them to his office. But I only paid for two-day. Gotta be sterile by the time he opened it. Feel better, my dear friend, Jimmy.”

Later on the show, before introducing a segment, Colbert urged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID “because it is not a pleasant experience.”

The host shared that his wife Evie was also sick, and joked that they were “forced nesting” at home during the illness.

